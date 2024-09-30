A sector headwind could outweigh positives of JK Cement's strategy
Summary
- JK Cement’s ambitious expansion plan and cost-saving measures have boosted investor sentiment, but sector-wide pricing pressures could undermine gains. With muted grey cement realizations and elevated debt, the company's growth story may face headwinds despite its strategic moves.
Investors in JK Cement Ltd have little to complain about, even as the cement sector faces challenges. The company’s shares have climbed around 20% in 2024 so far, outperforming industry bigwigs such as UltraTech Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd.