JK Cement's focus on expansion will bolster volumes but keep debt elevated
Summary
- The company has planned capex of ₹1,200 crore in FY24, ₹2,200 crore in FY25, and ₹1,800 crore in FY26. At the end of December 2023, its gross debt stood at ₹4,585 crore, and this is expected to peak at ₹5,600 crore by FY26.
Investors in JK Cement Ltd are sitting on handsome gains, with its shares having rallied 62% over the past year due to a combination of factors that could boost its earnings performance. Amid heightened competition, timely capacity additions and strategic regional diversification have boosted JK Cement’s prospects, and grey cement volume growth has been good. The company has guided for double-digit volume growth in grey cement in FY24, faster than the industry’s anticipated single-digit growth.