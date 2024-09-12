JK Lakshmi Cement has the recipe for revival, but execution is key
Summary
- After a solid Q4FY24, a mixed Q1FY25 show was a dampener for JK Lakhsmi, raising concerns among investors. The company is focusing on cost-saving measures and capacity expansions, but will it be enough to boost performance?
Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd have declined about 13% so far in 2024, significantly lagging the Nifty 500 index’s 21% rally. The company is facing a slew of challenges, and for the trend to reverse, many factors need to align.