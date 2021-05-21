JK Lakshmi Cement stock hits new 52-week high on blockbuster Q4 earnings

Cement sales volume rose 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 2.9 million tonnes, ahead of estimates of 2.5-2.8 million tonne. But the highlight of the quarter was the operating performance which was significantly better than estimates. Ebitda increased by around 33% y-o-y to a record high of Rs267 crore, beating consensus estimates of Rs195 crore aided by sequentially lower operating costs. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation. Further, average realisation stood Rs4,225/tonne ahead of the estimated Rs4,100/tonne.

