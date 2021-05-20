JK Tyre stock up 5% on robust March quarter earnings

On the flipside, its Q4 consolidated margins took a sequential hit of around 250 basis point (bps) at 15.5%. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. Gross margins slipped by nearly 370bps. Analysts caution that given the steep rise in costs of key inputs such as natural rubber and carbon black, margins are likely to remain under pressure. It should be noted that larger peers MRF Ltd Apollo Tyres Ltd have taken prices hike of around 4.5% in recent months. These companies have guided for a further increase in prices in the coming months.

