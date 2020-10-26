JK Tyres: Positives of margin expansion priced-in, debt repayment key

According to other analysts, after the stock’s recent runaway rally, positives such as commentary on margin expansion and debt repayment are priced-in. But given its stretched balance sheet, actually reducing the debt will be a long-drawn process. Meanwhile, on the valuation front, the JK Tyre stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 10 times. The stock is trading at a discount to peers Ceat Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd, which are trading at 15 and 16 times, respectively. Increased focus on debt repayment should help the company bridge its valuation gap with peers, analysts said.