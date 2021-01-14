JK Tyres stock rises on robust earnings performance of subsidiary

It's subsidiary Cavendish Industries Ltd (CIL) witnessed a profit of ₹46.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. This compares with a loss of ₹4.51 crore in Q3 FY20. The improvement in earnings performance was aided by higher capacity utilisation and better sales. According to the company's press release, sales during the quarter rose grew 30% year-on-year basis from ₹607.51 crore to ₹788.37 crore.