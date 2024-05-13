Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  JLR drives TaMo’s FY24, but slow lane ahead?

JLR drives TaMo’s FY24, but slow lane ahead?

Manish Joshi

  • The medium-term outlook isn’t as promising. The management expects JLR’s Ebit margin to stay flat in FY25. Additionally, JLR’s volume growth is expected to slow down sharply after a high base

The Tata Motors stock dropped over 8% on Monday, making it the top loser among the Nifty 50 stocks.. (Photo: Mint)

Tata Motors Ltd (TaMo) had a notable FY24, largely driven by its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR).

Tata Motors Ltd (TaMo) had a notable FY24, largely driven by its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR).

JLR's earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin surged to 8.5% in FY24 from a mere 2.4% the previous year. This is no mean feat and was aided by a combination of better scale, input material cost savings and a favourable product mix of Range Rover and Defender brands.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

JLR's earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin surged to 8.5% in FY24 from a mere 2.4% the previous year. This is no mean feat and was aided by a combination of better scale, input material cost savings and a favourable product mix of Range Rover and Defender brands.

Moreover, JLR generated 24,000 crore in free cash flow (FCF) for FY24, significantly reducing TaMo’s net automotive debt to 16,000 crore as of end of March, down from 43,700 crore the previous year.

Tata Motors is on course to become a net debt-zero company in FY25. Here, JLR’s cash generation should help the management in fulfilling its promise even as FCF is expected to be lower year-on-year in FY25.

“With volume growth and margin stabilizing, capex rising and no incremental support from working capital, we believe quantum of FCF may have peaked out in FY24 for JLR at GBP 2.3 billion," said a report by ICICI Securities.

Still, the reduction in debt may ease concerns about TaMo's valuation, as the company's enterprise value (EV)—calculated as market capitalization plus net debt—would decrease. Currently, at more than 7% FCF-to-market capitalization, valuations appear reasonable. This assessment is based on the auto business FCF of 27,000 crore and a market capitalization of nearly 3.53 trillion. This scenario could also enable the company to increase future dividend payouts.

But valuations aside, it is likely that investors are waiting for the split of the passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) businesses to be completed before taking a plunge.

Given that the split has been announced, one way to look at TaMo’s financials is to segregate it into PVs and CVs.

Read This | Mint Explainer: Is the Tata Motors demerger a strategic gambit or a non-event?

As far as PV business is concerned, Indian FY24 PV sales at 52,400 crore appear very small compared to that of JLR at 3 trillion. Hence, it makes sense to have greater emphasis on results of JLR, as it also accounts for a large share of TaMo’s profits.

Sure, the CV business did well in FY24, but the main driving force remains the PV business. The CV business topline stood at 78,800 crore in FY24 and benefited from 16% higher average selling price that helped in offsetting the volume drop of 4%.

Also This: Tata Motors’s split could shift its passenger-vehicles business into top gear

As investors look ahead to FY25, they anticipate a less eventful year, especially after the stock’s near 80% appreciation over the past year. The medium-term outlook isn’t as promising. For one, the management expects JLR’s Ebit margin to stay flat in FY25. Higher marketing expenses are one reason expected to weigh on margin this year.

Additionally, JLR’s volume growth is expected to slow down sharply after a high base.

Analysts from IIFL Securities are forecasting volume growth to taper down from 25% in FY24 to 4% in FY25/FY26. The brokerage’s reasons for slower volume growth include a rise in dealer inventory, which leaves little scope for further re-stocking (5% of JLR’s wholesales came from dealer re-stocking in FY24); and that the new order-flow run-rate at 80-85% of retails, will need sharp ramp-up in FY25.

TaMo’s India businesses are also expected to face growth challenges in FY25.

These factors, along with the below-expected March quarter (Q4FY24) results, contributed to TaMo’s shares dropping over 8% on Monday, making them the top loser among the Nifty 50 stocks.

Also Read | Tata Motors more valuable than Maruti: Crowd folly or new reality?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.