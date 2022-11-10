JLR puts Tata Motors in slow lane

It helps that the chip supply agreements would bring some respite. Sales volume in the half year ended March, or H2FY23, are estimated to be about 160,000 units, which is higher by only 8.75% than H1FY23. Accordingly, JLR expects to breakeven at the free cash flow level in FY23 compared to the guidance of £1 billion earlier. It sees a positive Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin in FY23, but earlier the expectation on this front was 5%.