JLR still holds the key for Tata Motors’ race
SummaryThe sharp run up in Tata Motors’s shares suggests investors are broadly factoring in the near-term outlook. Even as FY24 is likely to be a strong one for JLR, the next fiscal year could see the momentum break as potential demand problems surface even though it is a luxury brand.
The new year will begin with many automobile companies raising the prices of their vehicles. Tata Motors Ltd will also raise prices of its commercial vehicles (CVs) by up to 3% from 1 January. It said the price hike is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.