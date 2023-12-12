JLR still holds the key for Tata Motors’ race

Tata Motors had also taken a price hike in CVs from 1 October in anticipation of commodity headwinds, especially from steel price. As such, the company’s CV volume growth is expected to moderate in FY24 vis-à-vis FY23. In the quarter-ending September (Q2FY24), Tata Motors’ total domestic CV volumes saw 6% year-on-year growth. Further, according to the Q2 presentation, market share based on Vahan registration data shows the company’s CV domestic market share rose sequentially to 39.7% in Q2 from 39.1% in Q1. This expansion came on the back of new product launches in tandem with improved availability of vehicles after the BS6 phase II transition.