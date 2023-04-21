Tata Motors Ltd has seen a 21% increase in share value so far this year, as investors react positively to the better-than-expected performance of its UK-based subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR).

The automaker's ambitious electric vehicle (EV) plans, which include a GBP15 billion investment in electrification over the next five years, have bolstered investor confidence.

JLR's Halewood plant will transform into an all-electric production facility, with the launch of the Range Rover EV and Jaguar EV set for 2025.

However, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher warn, “The investments may have negative effect in the short term on the financials and may increase the break-even volumes for the company which it has been striving to bring down."

JLR's electrification strategy has also delayed its financial targets. The goal of achieving double-digit Ebit (Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax) margins has been pushed back to 2026, three quarters later than previously planned. In the December quarter, JLR’s Ebit margin stood at 4%.

Nonetheless, analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) see this target as a positive indicator for profitability. “As JLR’s strategy is to focus on demand-pull (rather than demand-push), higher margins are possible with lower volumes, in our view. However, we remain concerned about the impact of market forces on margins once orders soften in FY25," they said in a report dated 20 April.

The company now expects to reach a net cash positive position by FY25, a year later than originally planned. Achieving this target depends on successful production ramp-up and margin improvement.

In the nine months ended December, JLR’s net auto debt was roughly Rs38,000 crore.

Nomura analysts emphasize the need to closely track JLR's electrification execution and highlight the challenges of positioning Jaguar as a premium brand to avoid direct competition with Tesla.

“Positioning Jaguar as a premium brand will avoid a head-on competition with Tesla on costs and pricing. But Jaguar will have to offer outstanding performance and features besides an attractive design for JLR to pull off this brand transition," said Nomura analysts.

