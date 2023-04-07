Tata Motors’ JLR trumps FY23 volume guidance on robust Q41 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:57 AM IST
While JLR put up a weak show in the half-year ended September, the solid performance in H2FY23 led to the luxury carmaker surpassing FY23 volume guidance by nearly 4%. On a y-o-y basis, JLR’s FY23 volume was up 9% at 321,362 units.
In the March quarter (Q4FY23), Tata Motors Ltd’s British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automation Plc (JLR), maintained the strong momentum seen in Q3. Easing chip supply constraints aided production, which helped push up JLR’s volumes in Q4.
