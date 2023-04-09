Tata Motors Ltd’s British unit, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), seems to be turning the corner on the volume front. For the March quarter (Q4FY23), JLR’s wholesale volume is ahead of guidance. Recall that JLR’s performance in the first half of FY23 was a letdown, with the company missing the volume target in Q2 by 16%. Since then, volume picked up pace, helped by easing supply chain constraints, resulting in outperformance for the full year.

JLR’s FY23 volume, excluding the joint venture with China, represents nearly 4% beat versus guidance even as it doesn’t fully offset the miss seen in Q2. The company is now likely to clock a positive free cash flow of over 500 million pounds in FY23. Prior to this, it expected to break even at this level. The measure is still lower than JLR’s estimate of over 1 billion pounds set at the beginning of the financial year.

The improvement in the supply chain situation means better use of inventory, which would lead to the release of working capital, said Himanshu Singh, an analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. As such, this could be one reason for the increase in JLR’s free cash flow when compared to its guidance after the Q3 results, he added.

JLR would now see a drop in net debt levels to about 3 billion pounds as of March-end from almost 4 billion pounds as of December-end.

Considering JLR’s better-than-expected performance in Q4, Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts have raised consolidated revenue and Ebitda estimates by 6% and 21%, respectively.

To be sure, JLR’s order book dropped sequentially by 7% to 200,000 units at the end of Q4. This is due to the company’s focus on fulfilling backlog over new orders, as indicated by the management in the Q3 earnings call. It augurs well that 76% of the order book is inclined towards Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender. However, a potential recession in Europe is a looming risk to JLR’s sales. Also, the recovery in the Chinese economy is crucial as the country accounted for nearly 14% of FY23 volume.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors’ domestic business —commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles— is on a strong footing. Both segments saw sequential improvement in Q4 wholesale volume.

Now, all eyes will be on the margin performance across JLR and the domestic business in Q4. So far in CY23, Tata Motors shares are up nearly 13%. In the long run, sustained sales growth and positive surprises on the margin front are key triggers for the stock.

