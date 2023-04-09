Tata Motors’ JLR vrooms in Q4; margin performance holds key2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Considering JLR’s better-than-expected performance in Q4, Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts have raised consolidated revenue and Ebitda estimates by 6% and 21%, respectively.
Tata Motors Ltd’s British unit, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR), seems to be turning the corner on the volume front. For the March quarter (Q4FY23), JLR’s wholesale volume is ahead of guidance. Recall that JLR’s performance in the first half of FY23 was a letdown, with the company missing the volume target in Q2 by 16%. Since then, volume picked up pace, helped by easing supply chain constraints, resulting in outperformance for the full year.
