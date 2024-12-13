JSPL’s competitive advantage can strengthen with project expansions
Summary
- Jindal Steel’s focus on long steel production is driving gains, but China’s export surge and domestic import pressures could test resilience in the near term.
Shares of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) have surged about 15% from their recent low of ₹855 apiece seen on 13 November, outpacing the sub-4% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The outperformance is attributed to the company’s relative advantage, thanks to its greater presence in the long steel production.