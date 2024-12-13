JSPL’s competitive advantage can strengthen with project expansions

This expansion would push up JSPL’s finished steel capacity from 7.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 13.7 mtpa by the end of FY26, with half of the expansion slated for completion by March 2025. The projects include production of coal from two captive mines, a captive power plant, a 200-km slurry pipeline for raw material transport, which would reduce the logistics cost and time, and the ramp-up of a downstream production line, improving the share of value-added products.