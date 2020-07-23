Jindal Steel and Power Ltd’s first-quarter figures have been better than analysts’ expectations. Despite the lockdown, JSPL managed to improve operating performance on lower costs. But given that the shares of JSPL jumped about 19% in the past month, the stock slipped marginally post the results.

Despite the pandemic and the lockdown the firm managed to improve its volumes. Steel sales grew 4% year-on-year, and were even better than Q4.

A rise in export volumes during the quarter has been the highlight of the results, which contributed to about 58% of total volumes. Domestic steel sales have been hit due to the lower demand and fell about 40% during the quarter.

JSPL’s blended realisations declined by about 7% quarter-on-quarter. Given the slow environment, this seems justified. To an extent, the higher volumes compensated for the lower prices.

Cost cutting measures reduced the cost of production, but some of this could be attributed to the use of iron ore inventory with the firm. “Unitary cost declined 9% q-o-q to ₹30,044 per tonne, largely due to the use of free-of -cost Sarda iron ore inventory and lower finished production, leading to lower power and fuel cost and other expenses," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Nevertheless, the growth in operating performance is encouraging. The company’s Ebitda grew by about 4.4% y-o-y, which is encouraging. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

JSPL received an insurance claim in Q1 that buoyed the bottomline. Even adjusting for the same, profit growth has been steady. The company’s reduction in net debt during the quarter is encouraging. The company has plans to reduce its net debt further in the coming quarters.

Even so, the domestic market conditions for the steel sector have not improved much, post the lockdown. Construction and auto sector still is in the slow lane.

Inventory levels continue to remain high. A rise in production levels will further keep inventory levels high, which means domestic prices may not have much scope to rise.

Given all the headwinds and its recent run-up, the stock seems to be pricing all the improvement in the business. As the pickup in the domestic steel sector is still some time away, further gains in the stock price could be capped.

