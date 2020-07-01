JSPL’s Oman asset sale to cut debt; investors may gain post deal finalisation

MUMBAI: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd’s has some large debt repayments due this year. That’s why its acceptance of a binding offer from Templar Investments for its Oman assets is the step in the right direction. Investors in JSPL, however, may have to await final confirmation for its debt-reduction plans to fructify. After Tuesday’s strong gains, shares of JSPL slipped 5.6% on Wednesday.

The Oman asset, Jindal Shaheed, comprises a 2.4 mtpa crude-steel capacity, a 1.8 mtpa DRI plant and a 1.4 mtpa bar mill. In FY20, it produced about 1.87 mt of steel and clocked sales of about 1.88 mt. The sale of this asset is likely to realise about ₹6,600 crore, according to analysts. That should reduce the company’s net debt and see off some of its debt repaid this year.

The firm has a sizeable debt repayment schedule for FY21, about ₹6,100 crore. More than ₹4,000 crore would be through the international entity, according to analysts.

“JSPL has been emphasizing reducing debt, and selling off its Oman assets was one of the options on the table. Jindal Shadeed has debt of around $830mn ($750mn debt, $80mn other liabilities). With this deal, JSPL's net debt should fall from ₹35,900 crore to ₹28,900 crore and exceed management's guidance for target net debt for FY21," said analysts at Emkay Global in a note to clients.

While the management said the deal is expected to be closed in the next one month, analysts note that in the past some of JSPL’s asset-sale plans have not materialised.

“In the past, JSPL has failed to conclude divestment deals such as 1) divestment of a 1GW plant to a related company, JSW Energy, initiated in 2016 and called off in 2019; 2) an MOU to divest its Botswana coal assets in April 2019 but not yet concluded. As the Oman divestment involves a group entity and with limited information on funding arrangements, we await the deal closure to factor it into our estimates," noted analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Even so, investors may well wait for the deal to be finalised. The deleveraging cycle is expected to improve cash flows, and analysts also note that some of its assets are also underutilized. However, the slowdown in the domestic economy is an overhang. Besides, the stock is up since its March lows and trading near the levels seen in early January, while earnings up tick is likely to take some time.

