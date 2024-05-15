Jindal Steel’s capacity expansion will fuel growth, but beware the China factor
Summary
- While Jindal Steel is poised to benefit from its expansion, meeting execution timelines and finding lucrative markets for its increased capacity without sacrificing margins remain challenges
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd’s shares reached a 52-week high of ₹998.70 apiece in intraday trading on Wednesday, as the market shrugged off the company's quarterly performance to focus on potential gains from its ongoing capacity expansion.