JSPL’s earnings prospects are getting a boost from deleveraging, expansions

Standalone revenues were at ₹13,261 crore, up 69% YoY and 28% sequentially. Rising input costs such as those of coking coal and iron ore meant that operating performance softened on a sequential basis. Standalone Ebitda at ₹4,512 crore was flat sequentially though up 85.6% year-on-year. Ebitda per tonne came at ₹21,216, down 25% sequentially due to an increase in iron ore and coking coal cost with low-cost Sarda mine inventory being exhausted in Q1 FY22. Ebitda per tonne, however, was 68% higher sequentially.