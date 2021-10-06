JSPL’s Q2 sales strengthen hopes of a healthy earnings momentum

Improved cash flow, divestments of the Oman steel business and Jindal Power have reduced the company’s leverage by ₹32,100 crore over the past four years. As a result, the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio has dropped to 0.9 by FY21, from as high as 10 during FY17. The firm is undertaking capacity expansions through the brownfield route. The planned addition of about 6.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) crude steel capacity will boost its capacity to 15.9 mtpa from the current 8.6 mtpa.