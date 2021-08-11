JSPL’s strong surge in operating performance during Q1 lifts Street's confidence

Poor domestic demand and sales could have further impacted volumes, but the company did well raising the proportion of exports. Share of exports increased to 34% in 1QFY22 from 27% in the previous quarter. Being an exporter of value-added products and looking at the firm international steel prices, the company was able to garner strong steel realisations. They reported better-than-expected realisations at ₹64,501 a tonne, up 63.3% year-on-year and 18% sequentially.

