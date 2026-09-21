JSW Cement’s regional diversification is comforting, but costs are more important now

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read21 Sep 2026, 12:37 PM IST
logo
JSW aims to increase grinding capacity to 35.3 mtpa by 2028 from 24.1 mtpa currently.
Summary
JSW expects volume growth in the high teens in FY27, but costs are a near-term re-rating trigger.

As competition for market share gains intensifies among large cement makers, JSW Cement’s expanding geographical reach augurs well for medium-term growth. In March, JSW commissioned its first greenfield integrated manufacturing plant in north India at Nagaur in Rajasthan. This plant achieved an average utilization of 55% in the June quarter (Q1FY27) and a further ramp-up should buoy volume growth in the north.

Also Read | Proposed JSW-Volkswagen tie-up aims to shield both from Chinese carmakers

Growth driver

The north India plant is a key growth driver, providing both incremental capacity and access to a more profitable/balanced market, Motilal Oswal added in the report. The south India cement market has been grappling with an oversupply situation for a while, which has kept pricing trends in this market muted.

This has been a constraint for cement makers with exposure in south India. North and central India have relatively more favourable demand-supply dynamics and thus, better pricing prospects.

In Q2FY27, cost control efforts by companies would be a distinguishing factor. Input cost inflation pressures would come to the fore as many companies exhaust low-cost inventory.

Higher power and fuel costs, packaging expenses and elevated operating costs at the Nagaur plant dragged consolidated Ebitda down 7% year-on-year to 299 crore in Q1. The management expects Q2 costs to remain broadly similar to Q1, with a reduction expected from Q3 onwards.

The JSW Cement stock has declined about 20% from its initial public offering issue price of 147 in August 2025. JSW expects volume growth in the high teens in FY27, but costs are a near-term re-rating trigger.

Also Read | Cement companies' attempts to hike prices may fall flat

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.