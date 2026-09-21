JSW Cement’s regional diversification is comforting, but costs are more important now

As competition for market share gains intensifies among large cement makers, JSW Cement’s expanding geographical reach augurs well for medium-term growth. In March, JSW commissioned its first greenfield integrated manufacturing plant in north India at Nagaur in Rajasthan. This plant achieved an average utilization of 55% in the June quarter (Q1FY27) and a further ramp-up should buoy volume growth in the north.
As competition for market share gains intensifies among large cement makers, JSW Cement’s expanding geographical reach augurs well for medium-term growth. In March, JSW commissioned its first greenfield integrated manufacturing plant in north India at Nagaur in Rajasthan. This plant achieved an average utilization of 55% in the June quarter (Q1FY27) and a further ramp-up should buoy volume growth in the north.
Growth driver
The north India plant is a key growth driver, providing both incremental capacity and access to a more profitable/balanced market, Motilal Oswal added in the report. The south India cement market has been grappling with an oversupply situation for a while, which has kept pricing trends in this market muted.
This has been a constraint for cement makers with exposure in south India. North and central India have relatively more favourable demand-supply dynamics and thus, better pricing prospects.
In Q2FY27, cost control efforts by companies would be a distinguishing factor. Input cost inflation pressures would come to the fore as many companies exhaust low-cost inventory.
Higher power and fuel costs, packaging expenses and elevated operating costs at the Nagaur plant dragged consolidated Ebitda down 7% year-on-year to ₹299 crore in Q1. The management expects Q2 costs to remain broadly similar to Q1, with a reduction expected from Q3 onwards.
The JSW Cement stock has declined about 20% from its initial public offering issue price of ₹147 in August 2025. JSW expects volume growth in the high teens in FY27, but costs are a near-term re-rating trigger.