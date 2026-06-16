JSW Energy’s 300 MW acquisition shows a cheaper path to growth

But the key takeaway is that the company has acquired a cash-generating asset with strong utilization, fuel security, long-term contracts and immediate earnings contribution at a much cheaper valuation. JSW Energy, which trades at 15x FY26 EV/Ebitda, is acquiring MCCPL at roughly 5.1x EV/Ebitda. It is effectively buying Ebitda at almost one-third of the multiple at which investors value its own business.