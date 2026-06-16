JSW Energy’s 300 MW acquisition shows a cheaper path to growth

JSW Energy’s acquisition of Maruti Clean Coal & Power (MCCPL), a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, for ₹1,410 crore adds only 300 MW of capacity to its operational portfolio of roughly 13.6 GW. Thermal installed capacity will increase from about 5.7 GW to 6.0 GW, while merchant exposure will rise modestly from about 4% to 4.7% of the portfolio. The stock has been largely flat since the weekend announcement.
JSW Energy’s acquisition of Maruti Clean Coal & Power (MCCPL), a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, for ₹1,410 crore adds only 300 MW of capacity to its operational portfolio of roughly 13.6 GW. Thermal installed capacity will increase from about 5.7 GW to 6.0 GW, while merchant exposure will rise modestly from about 4% to 4.7% of the portfolio. The stock has been largely flat since the weekend announcement.
But the key takeaway is that the company has acquired a cash-generating asset with strong utilization, fuel security, long-term contracts and immediate earnings contribution at a much cheaper valuation. JSW Energy, which trades at 15x FY26 EV/Ebitda, is acquiring MCCPL at roughly 5.1x EV/Ebitda. It is effectively buying Ebitda at almost one-third of the multiple at which investors value its own business.
But the key takeaway is that the company has acquired a cash-generating asset with strong utilization, fuel security, long-term contracts and immediate earnings contribution at a much cheaper valuation. JSW Energy, which trades at 15x FY26 EV/Ebitda, is acquiring MCCPL at roughly 5.1x EV/Ebitda. It is effectively buying Ebitda at almost one-third of the multiple at which investors value its own business.
This matters in a capital-intensive sector where execution risks are high and construction timelines are long, particularly in the context of JSW Energy’s rising debt and expansion plans.
MCCPL has an operational plant with a proven track-record. At a healthy plant load factor of about 84%, it generated revenue of ₹790 crore and Ebitda of ₹280 crore in FY26. It has secured coal linkages under the Shakti scheme and about 195 MW of its capacity is tied up under long-term power purchase agreements.
The acquisition makes strategic sense, considering JSW Energy’s net debt stood at ₹65,834 crore at FY26-end, with net debt-to-Ebitda at almost 6x. The operational net debt-to-Ebitda was at 5.2x, which is ‘within the guard rails,’ as per the company.
It has guided for capex of about ₹20,000 crore in FY27. True, the recently raised ₹4,000 crore through qualified institutional placement has taken some pressure off leverage ratios, but it has caused equity dilution.
Brownfield thermal edge
The stock’s sharp swings following its FY26 results, despite strong growth, highlighted investors’ sensitivity to slower-than-expected capacity addition recently and the company’s rising debt.
Its consolidated revenue rose 60% to ₹18,901 in FY26, and Ebitda margin expanded from 44% to 53%. However, due to high depreciation and interest costs, net profit would have dropped almost 10% to ₹1,651 crore had it not been for deferred tax assets.
“Though the organic renewable energy capacity addition trajectory has been slower than expected, JSW Energy is optimistic of adding 3-3.5GW annually (worth 21-24% of FY26 Ebitda),” said ICICI Securities.
Given this backdrop, greenfield expansion with long gestation periods adds to the debt-burden until the assets start generating cash flows and the timeline itself is uncertain due to execution risks. But operating assets like MCCPL bring in cash flows immediately upon integration.
Moreover, unlike renewable projects that tend to be fraught with risks related to grid connectivity, storage and changing regulations, MCCPL is expected to be earnings-accretive immediately. Factoring in MCCPL’s contribution, PL Capital has raised its FY27/FY28 Ebitda estimates by about 2% for both years.
That said, the transaction should not be viewed as a transformational one. The deal does not materially alter JSW Energy's long-term strategy.
The company is gunning for 30 GW of generation by 2030 and 40 GWh of storage capacity, with expansion across thermal power, renewables, energy storage and supporting integrated infrastructure. This still carries risks of overleveraging, execution and stress to cash flows.