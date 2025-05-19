JSW Energy's Ebitda growth fueled by debt binge
SummaryInvestors expect JSW Energy's Ebitda to almost double in FY26 to ₹10,500 crore. But that may come with higher debt.
JSW Energy Ltd’s stock gained about 3% to ₹504 on Friday even though its results for the quarter and year-ended March were unimpressive. Reported profit after tax increased 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹415 crore in Q4FY25, but it was mainly because other income more than doubled to ₹308 crore. Other income included a one-off element of about ₹100 crore related to the write-back of provision for deferred consideration related to Mytrah Energy.