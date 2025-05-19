JSW Energy's Ebitda growth fueled by debt binge

ICICI Securities Ltd points out even though most of JSW Energy’s new assets are value accretive, funding these projects would require equity raising at the holding company or special purpose vehicle level. Note that JSW Energy has once again raised its capacity targets from 20 GW by FY30 to 30 GW by FY30. Also, the target for energy storage projects has been kept at 40GWH by FY30. The growth could be achieved from organic and inorganic routes, depending on the available opportunities. The company estimates capital expenditure of ₹1.3 trillion over a five-year period ending FY30 to reach the desired capacity. Capex needs for FY26 are about ₹15,000-18,000 crore.