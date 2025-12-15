JSW Energy Ltd stock rose 5% on Friday to ₹482 following the announcement of raising fresh equity funds. JSW will raise nearly ₹13,000 crore equity funds through a mix of preferential allotment to promoters and qualified institutional placement (QIP). Promoters will bring in funds from equity shares and warrants to be priced at ₹525 apiece aggregating to nearly ₹3,000 crore. Assuming that QIP also takes place at the same price, the number of total equity shares will rise by about 14% to nearly 2 billion. This fund raise should calm the nerves of JSW’s investors at least for now, in the wake of a massive jump of 132% in net debt to ₹61,960 crore at Q2FY26-end from FY24 level. Prior to FY24, debt was manageable with net debt-to-Ebitda of less than 5x.