JSW Energy gets a shock from short-term power pain
Summary
- After a promising rise in power generation, JSW Energy's stock plummeted due to rising costs and volatile short-term power rates.
- JSW Energy has also lowered its capex target for FY25 to ₹10,000 crore from ₹15,000 crore.
JSW Energy Ltd’s stock fell by over 6% on Wednesday after its December-quarter results came as a big disappointment even as power generation by the company shot up 10% year-on-year to 6.8 billion units.
