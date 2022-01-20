JSW Energy Ltd posted a strong set of December quarter (Q3FY22) results, benefiting from robust power demand in the country. The company’s total hydropower generation jumped 13% year-on-year and short-term generation grew by 3%. Even so, overall generation was lower by 3%, according to the company. Maintenance activities at the 300MW (megawatt) Ratnagiri power plant adversely affected overall power generation.

As such, higher hydropower sales and merchant power sales lifted revenues and profitability. Further, average merchant power rates increased by as much as 48% in Q3, aiding growth. The upshot: JSW Energy’s operating revenues rose nearly 18% to ₹1893.5 crore. Merchant realisations were healthy and coal costs too remained contained as the company used lower-cost coal inventory. With this, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 35% to ₹882 crore.

The company’s net profit stood at ₹324 crore, far higher than expectations. For instance, HDFC Securities Ltd estimates had pegged net profit at ₹172 crore, while Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities had estimated the measure at ₹174.7 crore.

Investor confidence for JSW Energy has remained high with the company pursuing aggressive expansions led by the renewable segment. The company plans on achieving 10GW (Giga Watt) capacities by FY25 and 20GW by FY30 driven by renewable led expansions. Its capacities at the end of FY21 stood at 4.6GW

The construction of 2.5GW renewable capacities is progressing at a fast pace. JSW said that for SECI IX & X 1.26 GW wind project, long-term power purchase agreements have been signed and the phase-wise commissioning will start from Q1FY23. From the 958MW meant for captive consumption at JSW Steel, 225MW will be commissioned in the March quarter itself. A hydropower project too is progressing well and will get commissioned in FY25. The company also has signed a letter of intent with Rajasthan government for 1GW hydro pumped storage.

Meanwhile, the company's strengthening balance sheet augurs well. Its net debt to Ebitda for trailing 12 months stood at 1.74 times and net debt to equity at 0.37 times at the end of Q3FY22. This marks an improvement from net debt to Ebitda of 2.6 times at the end of FY21. This despite ongoing expansion projects, which is commendable. Additionally, the cost of debt has also been coming down, lowering interest costs. The weighted average cost of debt, which was 8.21% at the end of FY21, has now reduced to 7.82%.

JSW Energy’s cash & cash equivalents at ₹2,195 crore keeps it well placed to explore any inorganic opportunities. The company is also progressing with its reorganization plans for its green and gray businesses. It plans to house the renewable energy business under ‘JSW Neo Energy Limited.’ The thermal business (3,158MW) will continue to be part of JSW Energy Ltd.

To be sure, even as Q3 impresses, analysts don’t expect a similar performance to sustain in subsequent quarters. For one, higher coal costs will pinch eventually. Secondly, the merchant power tariff is also declining from peaks.

Note that the JSW Energy stock is trading at more than 50 times FY22 earnings estimates. Rupesh Sankhe, analyst at Elara Capital, reckons that core business valuations remain stretched. Investors are assigning higher valuations based on its plans on green hydrogen capacities and ongoing expansions. The stock having risen four folds in the last one year may be capturing an adequate part of the optimism.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.