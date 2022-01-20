JSW Energy’s Q3 gets a boost from surge in short term power tariff

Meanwhile, the company's strengthening balance sheet augurs well. Its net debt to Ebitda for trailing 12 months stood at 1.74 times and net debt to equity at 0.37 times at the end of Q3FY22. This marks an improvement from net debt to Ebitda of 2.6 times at the end of FY21. This despite ongoing expansion projects, which is commendable. Additionally, the cost of debt has also been coming down, lowering interest costs. The weighted average cost of debt, which was 8.21% at the end of FY21, has now reduced to 7.82%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}