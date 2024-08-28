JSW Energy banks on increased capacity and government’s renewables push
Summary
- Swift commissioning of projects in FY25 and additional projects with government incentives could support the stock’s rich valuation.
JSW Energy Ltd is in a phase of rapid expansion, leveraging its execution capabilities and the government’s push to increase renewable energy (RE) capacity. RE currently comprises about 13% of its total power generation, so demand prospects are appealing. Still, the company needs to carefully evaluate the profitability of its projects, a dent in which could reduce its cash flows, especially given the fluctuations in commodity prices.