JSW Energy stock powers ahead on growth outlook

While revenues saw some impact, profits were helped by lower operating and fuel costs. Ebitda margins improved to 40.3% in Q4FY21 from 32.1% in the year-ago quarter. Lower interest expenses due to deleveraging further supported net profit at ₹107 crore comparable to the year-ago quarter despite a decline in revenues. Notably, net debt reduced by ₹513 crore in Q4 and by ₹2,739 crore in FY21. Net debt to equity now stands at 0.43 times, while net debt to Ebitda stands at 1.97x. Though the Ratnagiri plant saw the impact on generation, the LT PPA at the plant increased by 179MW in May, further de-risking the portfolio. The Ratnagiri LT PPA tie-up is now at 96%, said the company.