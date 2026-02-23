JSW Infra’s strong growth narrative outweighs equity dilution worries even as timely execution risks persist
Summary
JSW Infra's management is front-loading capex to hit 175 mtpa volume by 2028. The upcoming QIP will provide the necessary liquidity to bridge the funding gap for its port expansion strategy.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd’s management has approved equity fund raising of up to 250 million shares on Friday, which is almost equal to its initial public offering (IPO) size in terms of number of shares.
