JSW stock was listed on 3 October 2023; the promoters must reduce their stake to 75% or below by 2 October 2026, i.e., within three years of the date of listing. The current promoter stake is 83.6%, which means the equity base would need to be diluted by 12% to bring it to 75%. Thus, the management has kept the issue size of fresh equity shares at 12% of the current number of equity shares, at 2.1 billion, or about 250 million.