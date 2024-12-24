JSW Infra is in good stead on rising third party mix, capex
Summary
- The company is investing ₹30,000 crore to expand its cargo handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by FY30.
In recent years, JSW Infrastructure Ltd has demonstrated significant success in raising the share of third-party cargo to 48% in H1FY24 from 25% in FY21. This helped improve capacity utilization to 63% in H1FY25 from 35% in FY21. The management has indicated that reaching a threshold of 60% utilization helps achieve its target return on capital employed (RoCE) of 18%.