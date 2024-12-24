JSW Infra is in good stead on rising third party mix, capex

Expansion drive

Among the ongoing projects is the expansion of existing ports—Dharamtar and Jaigarh—on the Western coast. This is aligned with expansion projects at JSW Steel Ltd’s Dolvi plant, as existing ports derive 85-90% of their business from the steel plant. It is also developing two greenfield ports of 60 mtpa total capacity for over ₹7,000 crore and has recently won the bid for a third port.