Navkar is a multi-modal logistics service provider with a CTO (container train operator) license and had revenue of ₹435 crore in FY24, about 12% of JSW Infrastructure’s FY24 revenue, but it made losses during the year. It has also received a contract for construction & operation of a multi-modal cargo terminal in Tamil Nadu near Chennai. With two operational terminals in the vicinity, this would help augment the company's ports business.