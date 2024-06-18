Why JSW Steel’s expansion push is not enough to woo investors
Summary
- JSW Steel has a lot going for it — robust demand, rising steel prices, falling coking coal prices, and fresh capacity coming on-stream. Yet investors are indifferent to the stock. Here's why.
Steel demand in India is booming, thanks to rapid economic growth and the government push on infrastructure spending. Yet, the Street does not seem excited about the prospects of JSW Steel, one of the largest domestic producers of the metal.