Why JSW Steel’s expansion push is not enough to woo investors

To be sure, to reduce its cost of production and insulate itself from raw material price volatility, the company is also investing in backward linkages to increase its iron ore mining capacity. It also announced the acquisition of 92% stake in a coking coal mine in Mozambique last month. The mine has 270mt of prime coking coal and total reserves of 800mt. However, gains from this acquisition are some time away. Apart from regulatory approvals, the company needs to work out the logistics of mining and transporting the fuel to its factories.