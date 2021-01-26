JSW Steel delivers the goods in Q3

JSW Steel Ltd ’s better-than-expected December quarter show was largely lifted by firm domestic steel demand, which pushed steel realizations up. This led to the company’s performance at the operating level improving significantly.

Ebitda per tonne of ₹14,444 was 42% higher sequentially and more than double of the ₹6,618 figure in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. This was helped by rising blended steel realizations that jumped around ₹8,600 per tonne sequentially.

JSW saw less exports, leading to a decline in volume by 5% sequentially to 3.9 million tonnes. However, exports earn lower margins. Hence, a bigger share of domestic sales led to benefits at the operating level. Exports’ contribution was at only 10% of sales in Q3, versus 28% in Q2FY21.

JSW’s net sales grew 22.8% year-on-year. Reported net profit at ₹2,669 crore grew more than 12 times from the ₹214 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The reported Ebitda and profit were also far ahead of analysts’ estimates.

The company’s shares are now more than 30% higher than their pre-covid highs.

Higher steel prices may still support earnings improvement in the near term.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect Q4FY21 Ebitda per tonne to be stronger at ₹18,000 as spot steel prices improve over the Q3 average.

