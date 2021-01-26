JSW Steel delivers the goods in Q3

Ebitda per tonne of ₹14,444 was 42% higher sequentially and more than double of the ₹6,618 figure in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. This was helped by rising blended steel realizations that jumped around ₹8,600 per tonne sequentially.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}