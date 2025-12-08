JSW Steel gets a good deal on JFE joint venture but lenders may be left in limbo
JSW and JFE will provide a letter of comfort (a non-binding assurance or guarantee) for the JV’s borrowing, meaning JSW will not be legally liable if the JV defaults.
JSW Steel Ltd’s agreement with Japan’s JFE Steel Corp. to form a 50:50 joint venture (JV) for ownership of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) will not only help it deleverage, but also fund its ongoing capital expenditure. In turn, JFE will get a stronger foothold in the fast-growing Indian market amid subdued global opportunities.