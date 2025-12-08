JSW Steel gets a good deal on JFE joint venture but lenders may be left in limbo

JSW’s debt would drop to about ₹43,000 crore after the deal, from ₹79,000 crore at the end of September. Existing debt corresponds to a net-debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 3. The deal would help JSW manage its finances better given projects worth ₹76,000 crore under execution, which would take its total capacity to 43.4 mtpa by FY28 from 36 mtpa at present. JSW plans to increase it further to 50 mtpa by FY31. While the company’s Ebitda, adjusted for forex transactions, rose by 42% in H1FY26 led by higher sales volume, earnings remain vulnerable to volatile steel prices.