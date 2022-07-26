JSW Steel loses shine in June quarter; path ahead remains tough

The path ahead remains tough. True, there is some respite on the cost front. For instance, coking coal and iron ore prices have softened in recent months. JSW’s management expects coking coal prices to dip $50-60 per tonne in Q2FY23 on a sequential basis. But domestic steel prices have declined sharply since the imposition of export duty effective 22 May, the impact of which could offset the gains of relatively lower input cost. Demand headwinds have also weighed on steel prices. Overall, this means profit margins can be expected to remain under pressure in Q2 as well.