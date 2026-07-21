Why JSW Steel's strong Q1 may not be the biggest positive

Shares of JSW Steel have gained about 4% after its June quarter (Q1FY27) results, with Ebitda from Indian operations rising 32% year-on-year to ₹9,100 crore. Profitability was supported by an 11% increase in realizations and higher volumes, even as coking coal prices rose and the West Asia conflict led to about $20 per tonne additional costs.
Revenue increased 15% to ₹42,894 crore, while Ebitda per tonne, net of forex adjustments, rose 26% to ₹15,110. The prior-period numbers exclude Bhushan Power and Steel, which was transferred to JSW Sambalpur Steel Ltd (JSSL), an equal joint venture with JFE Steel Corp., in Q4FY26.
However, the quarter's biggest positive was the improvement in JSW Steel's balance sheet. The company received ₹7,870 crore from JFE in Q1 as the second tranche of its investment in JSSL. In Q4FY26, JSW had transferred ₹21,000 crore of debt to JSSL, corresponding to the assets housed in the joint venture.