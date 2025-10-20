From legal battles to record profits—can JSW Steel’s winning streak sustain?
Summary
JSW Steel’s second-quarter earnings surged, driven by higher plant utilization, stronger margins, debt cuts, domestic demand, and policy support. But rising raw-material costs and heavy capital expenditure could temper future gains, leaving stock upside limited.
For JSW Steel Ltd, India’s largest steel producer, things have been looking up recently. The company reported exemplary growth for a second quarter in a row, although from a low base in 2024-25, when its subsidiaries performed poorly and steel prices were low.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story