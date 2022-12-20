JSW Steel’s growth plans encourage but demand uptick needed2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:32 PM IST
Dolvi now has a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and JSW Steel is in the process of expanding it further.
Dolvi now has a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and JSW Steel is in the process of expanding it further.
JSW Steel Ltd’s plant Dolvi Works in Maharashtra is an example of the company’s strong execution capabilities. Analysts who recently visited the plant have come back pleased. Recall that this facility was added to the company’s portfolio with the acquisition of Ispat Industries Ltd in 2010. The plant was loss-making back then and JSW Steel has successfully turned it around.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started