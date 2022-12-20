JSW Steel’s growth plans encourage but demand uptick needed

However, analysts point out that the valuations are expensive, which is why Kotak has a ‘sell’ rating on the stock. According to Bloomberg, the JSW Steel stock trades at 7.5 times EV/Ebitda based on FY24 estimated earnings. EV is enterprise value. While volume growth for JSW Steel is on track, this and possible cost benefits are already priced in, point out analysts at IIFL Securities. Given this, sharp upsides appear capped.