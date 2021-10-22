Costs are biting but JSW Steel has wind in its sails

That said, standalone steel production was flat because of maintenance shutdowns during the quarter. Thus, saleable steel sales at 3.79 million tonnes were lower than the year-ago period. Sales increased 5% sequentially. This impact on domestic sales was offset by a push towards exports. Exports grew 22% sequentially and the company reported strong value-added and special products (VASP) volume, with the share of VASP standing at 60% compared to 51% in Q2FY21. Despite the support from exports, standalone Ebitda slipped 8.6% sequentially to ₹8,673 crore. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Ebitda was up 108% from a year ago.

